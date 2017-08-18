Death threat to Tripura CM Manik Sarkar
Agartala: An unidentified person has issued a death threat to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, police said on Friday.
The threat appeared in a Facebook post by one Riya Roy on behalf of the 'World Anti-Communist Council' yesterday which said anybody who will kill Sarkar would be awarded Rs five lakh.
Police has suo motu registered a case, saying the post was suspected to have used a fake name.