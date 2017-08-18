Death threat to Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

close
An unidentified person has issued a death threat to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, police said on Friday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 14:51
Agartala: An unidentified person has issued a death threat to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, police said on Friday.

The threat appeared in a Facebook post by one Riya Roy on behalf of the 'World Anti-Communist Council' yesterday which said anybody who will kill Sarkar would be awarded Rs five lakh.

Police has suo motu registered a case, saying the post was suspected to have used a fake name.

TAGS

TripuraManik SarkarDeath threat

