Earthquake jolts Meghalaya, neighbouring states

Shillong: A mild earthquake, measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, rocked Meghalaya and its neighbouring states on Sunday, an official said.

The tremor was felt at 9.35 a.m with its epicentre located in the state`s East Garo Hills district, an official of the Regional Seismological Centre here said.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage.

The seven northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur - are considered by seismologists as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

The region experienced an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale in 1897, that left over 1,600 people dead.