Govt contemplating to rewrite Nagaland Municipal Act: CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu

Kohima: Nagaland government is contemplating to rewrite the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 so that the election to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state can be conducted smoothly.

"Not just amendment but the government is contemplating to rewrite the entire Act," Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu said today.

There was no women reservation when the Nagaland Municipal Act was passed by the state assembly in 2001 and the first election was held in 2004. But with the amendment of the Constitution, the state also amended the Act in 2006 and included 33 per cent reservation for women, he said.

"Since then we could not hold elections to ULBs (earlier this year) because of various complaints from the apex tribal bodies and other organisations ... Till date we are yet to decide how best we can sail on smoothly," he said.

The state had witnessed unrest and protests by tribal outfits early this year to protest against urban local body (ULB) election, which was scheduled to be held on February 1 because of 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in its 32 municipal and town councils.

Liezietsu said that people expect many developmental activities from the government but unless there is peace in the society, development cannot be expected.

The lack of development in Nagaland is due to the ongoing Naga political struggle, he said adding "Nagaland for many did not have peace and even today we are expecting a solution."

He hoped that with the semblance of peace, the state will be able to march forward to the path of development.