Kiren Rijiju meets CM Okram Ibobi Singh, says govt won't tolerate economic blockade in Manipur

Imphal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that the Centre won't tolerate economic blockade in Manipur and assured full security and assistance to the northeastern states affected by it.

The MoS Home made these remarks shortly after reaching Imphal to take stock of the situation here.

Imphal: MoS Home Kiren Rijiju meets Manipur Chief Minister, Okram Ibobi Singh pic.twitter.com/d8gZKuINnl — ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016

He also met Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and other top officials.

Rijiju also asked the Manipur government to bring back normalcy in the state by removing the economic blockade imposed by a Naga group on its highway.

Meanwhile, curfew has been relaxed in parts of Imphal East district till 9 pm today.

However, curfew will continue in area from Lamlong Bazar to Yaingangpokpi.

Curfew also continues on the stretch of Pangei-Saikul road from Lamlong bridge to Pangei.

Mobile internet services which was snapped from December 18 last is also likely to continue till Christmas.

A mass rally was organised by Manipur-based civil body, representing different ethnic groups, yesterday to promote a better relationship among the different communities living in the state.

It had also appealed to the United Naga Council (UNC) to revoke the ongoing 52-day long economic blockade before Christmas.

Thousands had turned up at the rally during which it was unanimously agreed that the blockade had led to an artificial scarcity of essential commodities with the prices of daily items skyrocketing.

Gatherings and counter-blockades were also held in different parts of Imphal valley urging for ending the economic blockade.

On the other hand, N Ibobhal, spokesman of Lok Jan Shakti (Manipur State Unit) had strongly protested the Centre and the state government's "ignorant attitude" regarding the evolving situation due to the economic blockade, as per PTI.

In another development, a drivers' association at a separate press meeting had urged the state government to provide licensed guns to drivers and handypersons for their own self-defense if UNC did not end its blockade before Christmas.

On December 18, local people of Khurai area went on a rampage while enforcing counter-blockade along the Imphal-Ukhrul road during which 22 passenger buses were vandalised thereby leading to imposition of curfew in Imphal East district.

The incident was preceded by attacks on Manipur police personnel by suspected militants in the hill districts of Tengnoupal and Noney during which three cops were killed and 14 personnel injured.

(With Agency inputs)