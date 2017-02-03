Kohima calm, bodies of two youth laid to rest

Kohima: Prohibitory orders promulgated by the Kohima district administration in certain areas here continued to be in force with no report of any untoward incident on Friday, even as the bodies of two youths killed in police firing during protests were laid to rest.

The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) Kohima said the bandh against the movement of government vehicles and functioning of government offices will continue unless their demand is fulfilled in toto.

"Even as bodies of the two youths have been laid to rest without the fulfilment of the three charter of demands by the state government, Naga people will continue to paralyse the functioning of government offices and also restrict the movement of government vehicles," said NTAC Kohima member Dr P Ngullie after the funeral services this evening.

He affirmed that the government has fulfilled two demands of NTAC with regard to declaring the entire process of elections to urban Local Bodies as null and void and suspension of the police officers and personnel involved in the January 31 police firing leading to killing of the two youths.

However, NTAC Kohima said that the demand for stepping down of Chief Minister Zeliang and his cabinet colleagues has not been fulfilled and therefore the bandh against the government would continue till it is fulfilled.

He said that other private activities will be relaxed from tomorrow.

Nagaland Governor P B Acahrya, who also holds the dual charge of Arunachal Pradesh, arrived here from Itanagar this morning, sources said.

Ngullie informed that they called on Acharya in the afternoon and apprised him of the prevailing situation and their demand submitted through the memorandum yesterday. He said the Governor has assured to initiate actions against the wrong doers as per the provisions of the Constitution.

A day after violent protests in parts of the state, Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were in force in certain areas including Raj Bhavan, Old Ministers' Hill including Chief Minister's official residence and Jail colony.

Nagaland Director General of Police L L Dougel said the police, CRPF and Assam Rifles have secured the Raj Bhavan, chief minister's official residence and the Civil Secretariat while the Dobasis (DBs) along with Kohima Village Youth Organisation have set up barricades around Kohima Deputy Commissioner's office and State Election Commission.