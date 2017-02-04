Kuki National Front (N) militant arrested in Manipur
PTI | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 12:58
Imphal: A militant of proscribed Kuki National Front (N) has been arrested in Kangpoki district, police said today.
27-year-old Thomas Lenminthang was arrested during a search operation at Khoupibung area in Kangpokpi district last Wednesday, a press release issued here said.
A case has been registered at Sagolmang police station and investigation is underway, the release said.
First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 12:58
