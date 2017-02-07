close
Manipur Assembly election process begins today with issuance of notification

ANI | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 09:22
Imphal: The process of assembly elections in Manipur begins today with the issuance of notification for the first phase.

Thirty eight seats of the 60-member assembly will go to polls in the first phase on March 4.

The late date of filing of nominations is February 14, while withdrawal of candidature can be done till February 18.

The two-phase polling was announced for the Manipur Assembly.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 09:22

