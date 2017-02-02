Manipur Assembly Elections 2017: `BJP will win comfortably`

Imphal: BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has claimed that his party is expecting a comfortable win in the Manipur Assembly polls scheduled to be held on March 4 and 8.

"BJP will do very well in the upcoming Manipur Assembly Elections and we expect to win more than 49 out of the total 60 Assembly segments in the state," he said at a press conference here.

Accusing Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh of not doing enough to end the economic blockade in Manipur called by the United Naga Council, Javadekar said, "People are suffering a lot due to this blockade."

"The Centre can end the problem in three days, but the Chief Minister and Congress-led government need to allow deployment of central forces in the state," the Union HRD minister said.

"The agenda of the Congress government in Manipur is to divide, but BJP's agenda is to unite the people of the state for development," Javadekar claimed.