Manipur BJP announces candidates for 2 remaining seats
PTI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 20:48
Imphal: The BJP today announced names of candidates for the two remaining seats for the 60-member Manipur Assembly elections to be held next month.
The two candidates are S Rajen (Lamsang seat) and K Krishnakumar (Bishnupur), a party release said.
BJP released its first list of 31 candidates on January 23 and announced names of 27 more contestants on February 4. The remaining two names were announced today.
The elections for the 60-member Assembly will be held in two phases - on March 4 and on March 8.
BJP is in direct fight with the Congress in the state but is unlikely to project any chief ministerial candidate.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 20:48
