close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Manipur BJP announces candidates for 2 remaining seats

PTI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 20:48
Manipur BJP announces candidates for 2 remaining seats

Imphal: The BJP today announced names of candidates for the two remaining seats for the 60-member Manipur Assembly elections to be held next month.

The two candidates are S Rajen (Lamsang seat) and K Krishnakumar (Bishnupur), a party release said.

BJP released its first list of 31 candidates on January 23 and announced names of 27 more contestants on February 4. The remaining two names were announced today.

The elections for the 60-member Assembly will be held in two phases - on March 4 and on March 8.

BJP is in direct fight with the Congress in the state but is unlikely to project any chief ministerial candidate.

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 20:48

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.