Manipur economic blockade: Internet services suspended, normal life hit hard; state BJP leaders to meet Rajnath today
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 11:50
Imphal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation from Manipur will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence over the UNC blockade issue on Thursday.
Curfew was yesterday relaxed in some portions of Imphal West and Imphal East especially the market areas, but internet services remained suspended for the fourth day.
Earlier, Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh convened a series of meetings with ministers, MLAs, security personnel and members of civil society.
Due to the blockade by United Naga Council and bandh by a Naga organisation in Nagaland, all passenger services were stopped and over 1,000 vehicles carrying passengers and goods were stranded on the Assam Nagaland border areas.
First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 10:07
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: New video of Russian Ambassador's assassination goes viral
- DNA: Analysing Rahul Gandhi's sensational corruption charge against PM Modi
- Woman brutally thrashed in Mainpuri after she asked two men for directions
- Young generation progressing towards a cashless India
- EC to investigate registered fake political parties; 250 parties listed so far on paper
- Good news for Airtel customers - Now enjoy free data for three months
- Amateur video captures Colombian cargo plane crash – Watch
- Detention of fan in India: 'Sad' Shahid Afridi appeals to Narendra Modi to look into matter
- Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets severely trolled by fans
- Woman molested in busy market in UP's Mainpuri, beaten up with stick for resisting, suffers head injury