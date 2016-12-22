Manipur economic blockade: Internet services suspended, normal life hit hard; state BJP leaders to meet Rajnath today

Imphal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation from Manipur will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence over the UNC blockade issue on Thursday.

Curfew was yesterday relaxed in some portions of Imphal West and Imphal East especially the market areas, but internet services remained suspended for the fourth day.

Earlier, Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh convened a series of meetings with ministers, MLAs, security personnel and members of civil society.

Due to the blockade by United Naga Council and bandh by a Naga organisation in Nagaland, all passenger services were stopped and over 1,000 vehicles carrying passengers and goods were stranded on the Assam Nagaland border areas.