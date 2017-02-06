Manipur polls 2017: BJP announces second list of 27 candidates

Imphal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday declared names of 27 more candidates for the Manipur Assembly elections.

The list was approved by the Central Election Committee of the party.

This came a day after the Congress declared 60 names for the assembly polls, fielding Okram Ibobi Singh as its chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP had earlier released a list of 31 candidates for the polls that is to be held in two phases on March 4 and March 8.

Out of the 31 names of candidates announced by the party, 20 will contest polls in the first phase and the remaining 11 in the second.

Manipur will vote for 60 assembly constituencies and the counting of votes will take place on March 11.