Manipur polls 2017: BJP announces second list of 27 candidates
ANI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 10:48
Imphal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday declared names of 27 more candidates for the Manipur Assembly elections.
The list was approved by the Central Election Committee of the party.
This came a day after the Congress declared 60 names for the assembly polls, fielding Okram Ibobi Singh as its chief ministerial candidate.
The BJP had earlier released a list of 31 candidates for the polls that is to be held in two phases on March 4 and March 8.
Out of the 31 names of candidates announced by the party, 20 will contest polls in the first phase and the remaining 11 in the second.
Manipur will vote for 60 assembly constituencies and the counting of votes will take place on March 11.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 10:48
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
- Punjab and Goa Assembly polls 2017: As it happened