Mizoram minister Buddha Dhan Chakma resigns

Aizawl: Mizoram Minister of State for Fisheries Buddha Dhan Chakma today submitted his resignation from the council of ministers to the Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla.

The resignation of Chakma is yet to be accepted by Lal Thanhawla, CMO sources said.

In his resignation letter, Chakma said that four Chakma students who qualified for MBBS seat under the state quota were denied admission in medical colleges in the country. Two of the students belonged to his constituency.

He said "remaining in the council of ministers might create uneasiness to maintain the glory of democracy of our state where all of us irrespective of caste, creed and religion should feel at home under your dynamic leadership.