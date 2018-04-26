Months after quitting TMC, former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia launches new political party 'Hamro Sikkim'

NEW DELHI: Several months after quitting the Mamata Banerjee-led led Trinamool Congress (TMC), footballer-turned-politician Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday launched his own political outfit.

The former India captain's newly launched political party would be called ''Hamro Sikkim''. The legendary footballer formally launched his new political outfit at the Press Club of India in the national capital.

Bhutia had taken to Twitter on Wednesday and shared his plan to float a new political party, several months after breaking away from West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress.

''I will be live on #Facebook from Press Club of India tomorrow to announce our plans for Sikkim. It’s an outreach to national media to tell them that the beautiful state of #Sikkim is ready for a change. So join me at 3 pm on 26th April as we engage the Nations Capital New Delhi,'' his had tweeted.

I will be live on #Facebook from Press Club of India tomorrow to announce our plans for Sikkim. It’s an outreach to national media to tell them that the beautiful state of #Sikkim is ready for change. So join me at 3 pm on 26th April as we engage the Nations Capital New Delhi. — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) April 25, 2018

While launching his new political outfit, Bhutia said that he will work for the welfare of his state and its people.

Bhutia had several months back quit TMC, seeking a larger political role in Sikkim.

The legendary footballer had even discussed this with the TMC central leadership, assuring them that he was not keen to join any political party but wanted to be part of a larger political platform espousing Sikkim’s cause in New Delhi.

Bhutia officially quit from the TMC in February. He had joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in 2013, two years after retiring from professional football.

However, the rift between Bhutia and TMC widened during the 104-day Darjeeling strife.

Bhutia, who originally hails from Sikkim, had gone against the party line and voiced his support for the separate state of Gorkhaland.

Bhutia had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Darjeeling constituency.

He lost to union minister and MP SS Ahluwalia.

(With PTI Inputs)