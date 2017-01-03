Music unites people! When Meghalaya CM sang a Beatles classic track with Opposition leader
Shillong: It is said that music knows no barriers and unites people.
Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma’s daughter’s wedding in Shillong witnessed what is rare in politics these days – the Chief Minister and the leader of Opposition sharing the stage together and crooning The Beatles' classic track 'All My Lovin'.
Call it the power of The Beatles, the CM, who is known for his deep interest in music, took to the stage to croon the classic track 'All My Lovin' when he was joined by Dr Donkupar Roy (the Leader of Opposition), the United Democratic Party (UDP) president Paul Lyngdoh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prestone Tynsong and Law Minister Rowell Lyngdoh.
Together, they all gave a splendid and impromptu performance at the wedding and enthralled all those who were present.
Sangma had a band when he was in college and even sang during the inauguration of Meghalaya House in Calcutta back in 2015.
Interestingly, Lyngdoh and Dr Roy also are musically inclined and are known to frequently jam with their personal bands.
Watch them sing the classic Beatles track here.
