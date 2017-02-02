Nagaland tense over urban local body polls, protesters set ablaze govt offices, vehicles; Section 144 imposed

Dimapur: Spiralling violence continued in Nagaland on Thursday with media reports claiming that protesters have torched Chief Minister TR Zeliang's private residence even as they clashed with the police at various places.

According to CNN News18, the protesters "marched towards the CM's residence and burnt down his house" after their deadline of 4 PM to the state government to cancel the elections ended,

The protesters were angry over the government's decision to not postpone the elections to the urban local bodies (ULB).

The development comes despite authorities clamping Section 144, which prohibit assembly of five or more people, in the violence-hit districts of Dimapur and Kohima.

In Kohima and Dimapur towns, angry protesters set ablaze government offices and vehicles for defying a bandh call by the tribal groups.

Tribal bodies are demanding resignation of the state government after two people were killed and several injured in the violence.

The fatalities occurred when police opened fire after hundreds of armed youths tried to enter the CM's private residence on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, elections to urban local bodies in 12 towns across the state were conducted amidst a shutdown called by tribal bodies opposing the polls.

ULB polls haven't been held for over 10 years in the state due to opposition from tribal bodies who are against 33% women's quota in local administration.

Though women's groups have long been campaigning for greater participation in public bodies, tribal groups oppose it saying such reservation will disrupt traditional division of responsibilities between men and women.

Over a thousand tribesmen armed with spears and machetes took to the streets and set afire the old secretariat building which housed the offices of Kohima Municipal Council, Regional Transport Office and Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority and damaged government vehicles.

Naga People's Front legislator Neiphrezo Keditsu on Thursday submitted his resignation as Chairman of Nagaland State Mineral Development Corporation (NSMDC) Limited on moral ground since one of the person killed at Dimapur police firing happens to be from his own village.

"The situation is totally volatile. The mobs are on rampage. We are making all attempts to bring the situation under control," Nagaland Police Chief, L.L. Doungel told IANS.

Troopers of Assam Rifles have been deployed in Kohima to assist police to tackle the situation.

Five army columns have been deployed on Thursday to aid the government to prevent any untoward incident in Kohima, ANI quoted army sources as saying.

The tribal bodies vowed to continue with their protests till Chief Minister Zeliang steps down.

The state government has shut down internet and mobile data service to stop the spread of rumours through social networking sites, a government official said.

Zeliang, who said he is distressed by the unfortunate turn of events in the last few days, asserted he enjoys the full support of not only his party legislators -- the Naga People`s Front and Independent legislators besides the BJP legislators and party have also reaffirmed their support.

On the demand of his government`s resignation, Zeliang said: "Making unreasonable and unconstitutional demands such as asking the entire cabinet to tender resignation when the ministry have undisputed, unquestionable majority and support of the entire assembly, is simply unacceptable and non-negotiable."

Confirming the resignation of Keditsu "owing to immense pressure from various quarters" on moral ground, he said no other legislator has resigned.

Appealing to citizens not to indulge in senseless vandalism and arson destroying public properties and spreading fear and panic in the minds of peace-loving citizens, he said that the government had been lenient enough to give in to the demands of the agitators even though it was steadfastly abiding by the Constitution.

He also appealed to all social media users to be responsible and desist from spreading false, malicious rumours.

"Governments come and go, and people in authority change but public property, which belong to all of us, shall continue to belong to us and posterity. It would be sheer stupidity on our part to destroy our own property since it would be akin to cutting off our own limbs," said a statement from his office.

The tribal bodies have been opposing the Naga People`s Front government`s decision to hold the elections with 33 per cent women reservation, stating it infringes on the special rights for Nagaland guaranteed by Article 371 (A) of the constitution.

"The whole thing is that we have to go back to the history. The agitation is to protect our right. We are all born equal, I feel women reservation is not necessary in our state," ANI quoted a local as saying.

Shops, government offices and educational institutions remained closed due to the indefinite bandh called by the tribal groups since Tuesday night.