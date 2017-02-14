NFR, IRCTC jointly launch Astha Circuit Tourist Train for North East

Agartala: The North East Frontier Railway and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have jointly launched the 'Astha Circuit Tourist Train' for the people of North East.

"This train was launched to fulfil the budget promise. The special train will start from Kamakhya for Puri and Bhubaneswar with stoppage at Kolkata and back to Kamakhya. For the first time, this type of special dedicated tourist train is being originated from the NF Railway," Pranav Jyoti Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR said in a press statement.

The proposed train would take travellers to a mix of popular pilgrimage destinations across the eastern part of the country at cheapest available rates and would be managed by IRCTC.

"This is a very unique concept where a dedicated tourist train will be originating from Kamakhya for the very first time in the history of NF Railway," Sharma said.

The 'Astha Circuit Tourist Train' would take tourists to a mix of various popular religious destinations, covering Gangasagar, Sri Swamy Narayan Temple, Kalighat, Birla Temple, Sri Jagannath Temple, Konark Temple and Lingaraj Temple.

The duration of the tour from Kamakhya and back would be six nights and seven days, at a cost of Rs 850 per person per day, plus taxes.

Per person cost for the entire trip would be Rs 6,161 (all inclusive) including breakfast, lunch, dinner, sleeper class accommodation and visit to various temples through local transport.

The train would start from Kamakhya on February 17 and would end at Kamakhya on February 23, the statement said.

The train would have various boarding stations including Kamakhya, Alipurduar, New CoochBehar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda, New Farakka, Pakur, Rampurhat and Bolpur. De-boarding stations would be Rampurhat, Pakur, New Farakka, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri, New CoochBehar and Alipurduar.

Tourists who intend to avail the services may book tickets online from www.Irctctourism.Com, through registered e-ticket agents or from any office of the IRCTC.

Such tourist trains were also being planned from other parts of the country to Assam and nearby areas, the statement said.