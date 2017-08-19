close
NGO Coordination Committee demands Minister's resignation

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 14:18

Aizawl: Mizoram's NGO Coordination Committee has threatened to launch an agitation to demand the resignation of Minister of State for Fisheries Buddha Dhan Chakma from the Lal Thanhawla ministry, Young Mizo Association (YMA) president Lalbiakzuala on Saturday said.

Lalbiakzuala said that the meeting of major NGOs last evening discussed about the NGO Coordination Committee's memorandum to state Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on July 27 in which the latter was asked to drop the minister.

The meeting decided to launch an agitation if Chakma was not removed from the ministry by August 25 and the NGO Coordination Committee would meet again on August 26 to deliberate on the future course of action.

The YMA is part of the NGO Coordination Committee.

The civil societies are demanding Chakma's resignation for his role in the by-poll in Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

