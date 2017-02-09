Notification issued for 2nd phase assembly election in Manipur

Imphal: Notification for the second phase polling on March 8 to 22 assembly seats in Manipur was issued today.

The assembly constituencies where polling will be held on the day are Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabok, Wabagai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugunu, Jiribam, Chandel(ST), Tengnoupal(ST), Phungyar(ST), Ukhrul(ST), Chingai(ST), Karong(ST), Mao(ST), Tadubi(ST), Tamei(ST), Tamenglong(ST) and Nungba(ST).

The last date of filing nomination is February 16. Scrutiny would take place on February 17 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers would be February 20.

Counting of votes would take place on March 11.