Over one lakh people hit by flood in Meghalaya: Official

Tura: Over one lakh persons have been affected by floods in the Brahmaputra and Jingiram rivers, the waters of which have inundated 136 villages in western Meghalaya, an official said on Wednesday.

No loss of life has been reported so far. The official said 30 relief camps have been set up to accommodate those affected.

Jingiram, one the major rivers in the Garo Hills, caused the havoc due to sudden backflow of water in the Brahmaputra in Assam.

"As many as 1.2 lakh persons have been affected by flash flood in 136 villages in Garo Hills plains due to sudden backflow of Brahmaputra river water," West Garo Hills District Magistrate Pravin Bakshi told IANS.

The affected areas included Phulbari, Rajabala, Singimari, Paham, Bhaitbari, Silkata, Bholarbhita, Haripur Haribhanga, and Namabila, he said

"We have directed all schools and colleges in affected areas to close for four to five days," the official said

Bakshi said crops on large tracts of agricultural land, besides fish ponds, have been damaged.

The District Magistrate said the state government had requisitioned 209 boats at different locations for relief and rescue operations.

The Health Department had announced precautionary measures to check outbreak of water-borne diseases, including distribution of chlorine tablets and bleaching powder among the affected.

Earlier, assembly Speaker Abu Taher Mondal and Forest and Environment Minister Clement Marak, along with Bakshi, conducted a survey of the flood-hit areas.

Marak later announced monetary relief to those affected.

