Relief for ex-Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki as SC stays order for CBI probe in corruption charges

New Delhi: In a major relief to Nabam Tuki, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the state High Court`s order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into corruption allegations against the former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar and also comprising Justice NV Ramanna granted the relief to Tuki.

Tuki has reportedly been accused of influencing Arunachal Pradesh Government to give contractual work to his relatives as PWD minister in 2006.

The High Court, in August last year, ordered CBI to register a case in the matter after it found that Tuki had abused his official position as a minister in awarding contracts to his wife, sister-in-law, brother, and other relatives without calling tenders years back.

Tuki, however, challenged the High Court`s order in the apex court.