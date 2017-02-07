Rs 104 cr cash, Rs 46 cr worth drugs seized in poll-bound states including Manipur: EC
New Delhi: The election authorities have recovered Rs 104.61 crore illegal cash and drugs and liquor worth over Rs 46 crore aimed at influencing voters in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur.
According to the latest data, the enforcement agencies have so far recovered Rs 104.61 crore in illegal cash, 14.38 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 38.41 crore and drugs totalling 2465.17 kg worth Rs 8.15 crore.
These agencies work under the direct supervision of the Election Commission during polls to ensure that cash, drugs, liquor and even precious metals like gold and silver are not used to influence voters.
Precious metal recovered so far amounts to Rs 23 crore, the data added.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call
Top Videos
-
DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad