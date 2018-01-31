RSS dis-empowers women, Congress fighting this ideology across India: Rahul Gandhi

SHILLONG: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) claiming that the ideology of the party is aimed at disempowering women.

"RSS idea aimed at dis-empowering women. Does anyone know many leadership positions are with women in RSS? Zero. If you see pics of Mahatma Gandhi you'll find women on this side (right), this side (left) but if you see pictures of Mohan Bhagwat, he'll be alone or surrounded by men," Rahul claimed.

In Meghalaya, to campaign for the Congress for the upcoming Assembly elections, Rahul said that his party is fighting the ideology of the RSS across the nation. "What BJP and RSS is doing in all over India and particularly in North-east is attempting to undermine your culture, language, and way of life," Rahul said.

Rahul is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state where elections are due to be held on February 27 and counting will be held on March 3.

With over 100 members resigning over allotment of tickets in Meghalaya, Rahul had on Tuesday asked partymen to work together and ensure the party's victory in the polls.

Hundred party members of Chokpot assembly seat in South Garo Hills district resigned on January 28 in protest against Lazarus Sangam's nomination while another 15 Congress members from Jirang seat in Ri Bhoi district quit over ticket allocation to Witness Syngkli.

"I am here to tell you that the Congress party is going to work together. We will protect your languages and tribal customs. We are not going to allow the imposition of one idea," a senior Congress leader quoting Gandhi as saying at the party meeting.

Gandhi also lauded the Mukul Sangma government in the state for launching the social audit bill and stated that Meghalaya is one of the few states that provides universal healthcare.

He accused the BJP and the NPP of using money power ahead of the assembly election. "I am very sad to hear that the BJP offered money to our churches. No amount of money can buy the people of Meghalaya," Gandhi was quoted as saying.