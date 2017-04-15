Senior Manipur Minister quits, CM N Biren Singh in Delhi
Imphal: The month-old BJP-led coalition government in Manipur was rocked with senior Minister L. Jayentakumar - in charge of Health and three other important portfolios - tendering his resignation in protest against "uncalled for interference" by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.
The Chief Minister has rushed to Delhi to firefight the political threat, it is learnt.
Jayentakumar submitted his resignation personally to Biren on Friday evening.
Biren in his capacity as the Minister in charge of the Department of Personnel had suspended Okram Ibomcha, the Health Director, without consulting Jayentakumar.
There was no specific charge against Ibomcha. The suspension order said that it was to take `disciplinary actions` against him. Ibomcha is a close relative of previous Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.
Jayentakumar is one of the four MLAs of the National People`s Party (NPP) who was sworn in on March 15 when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government was formed.
The resignation letter says that he is thankful to the Chief Minister for inducting him in the ministry. But he was not able to fulfil his vision due to the "interference".
Some other NPP MLAs have reasons to be unhappy with some of their portfolios, sources said.
Y. Joykumar, NPP MLA from Uripok, who is a former Director General of Police had reportedly wanted the Home portfolio, which is important in insurgency-hit Manipur. However, Biren kept it with him.
Joykumar is the Deputy Chief Minister.
The coalition ministry was sworn in on March 15. Nine MLAs of BJP, NPP, Naga People`s Front, LJP and Congress (who changed loyalty) were inducted. Three more Ministers and 12 Parliamentary secretaries were sworn in on March 23.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH