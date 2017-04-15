Sikkim Democratic Front wins upper Burtuk Assembly seat
Gangtok: Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate Dilli Ram Thapa on Saturday won the upper Burtuk Assembly seat, garnering 8,406 votes in the bypolls.
Out of the total vote count, SDF candidate secured 8,406 votes, Suresh Khanal Sharma of BJP got 374 votes while Congress candidate Sumitra Rai bagged 98 votes.
Five Independent candidates contesting from the seat got 449 votes. Nota votes share stood at 100 of the total votes polled.
The BJP had fielded Suresh Khanal Sharma, while Sumitra Rai contested on a Congress ticket and Dilli Ram Thapa of the SDF was in the fray in the bypolls.
The bypoll was necessitated following the disqualification of sitting MLA Prem Singh Tamang (Goley), who was accused of misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the state Animal Husbandry department minister in 1996-97.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH