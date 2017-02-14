Students appearing for NBSE exams in Nagaland today
Kohima: Over 30,000 examinees, who have been exempted from the purview of the ongoing bandh in Nagaland, are appearing for their Higher Secondary and class XI promotion exams beginning today.
Both the examinations are conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE).
In order to facilitate the students reach their examination halls in 54 centres for HSSLC and 151 for Class XI promotion exams throughout the state, the bandh organisers have allowed public transport, private vehicles and taxis to ply during examination hours.
Western Angami Youth Organisation vice president Asa Seyie said measures have been taken so that students and teachers on examination duty do not face any harassment from volunteers of Naga tribal organisations deployed in important locations of the state in view of the bandh.
The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) Kohima and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) have imposed a total bandh in the state protesting Chief Minister T R Zeliang's refusal to step down on moral grounds.
The NTAC Kohima and JCC yesterday conceded to the request made by several Naga tribal students? organisations and civil societies for exempting the students from the purview of the bandh.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: RSS, BJP praise Kiren Rijiju; Congress wants EC action against MoS Home
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message
Top Videos
-
Sasikala convicted by SC in DA case, can't contest polls for 10 years
-
J&K: Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Bandipora sector
-
DNA: Eateries at risk in Delhi's Connaught Place, survey to identify dangerous buildings
-
Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?