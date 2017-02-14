Students appearing for NBSE exams in Nagaland today

Kohima: Over 30,000 examinees, who have been exempted from the purview of the ongoing bandh in Nagaland, are appearing for their Higher Secondary and class XI promotion exams beginning today.

Both the examinations are conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE).

In order to facilitate the students reach their examination halls in 54 centres for HSSLC and 151 for Class XI promotion exams throughout the state, the bandh organisers have allowed public transport, private vehicles and taxis to ply during examination hours.

Western Angami Youth Organisation vice president Asa Seyie said measures have been taken so that students and teachers on examination duty do not face any harassment from volunteers of Naga tribal organisations deployed in important locations of the state in view of the bandh.

The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) Kohima and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) have imposed a total bandh in the state protesting Chief Minister T R Zeliang's refusal to step down on moral grounds.

The NTAC Kohima and JCC yesterday conceded to the request made by several Naga tribal students? organisations and civil societies for exempting the students from the purview of the bandh.