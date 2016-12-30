Takam Pario, state's richest MLA, likely to be next Arunachal Pradesh CM after Pema Khandu's suspension

Itanagar: A day after the Peoples' Party of Arunachal suspended Chief Minister Pema Khandu from the primary membership of the party, PPA president Kahfa Bengia on Friday said that Takam Pario is likely to be the next Arunachal Pradesh CM.

Notably, Takam Pario is the richest MLA in Arunachal Pradesh with declared assets of Rs 187 crore. The PPA was expected to declare Pario as its leader in the Assembly as also the Chief Minister, the sources said.

The PPA had on late Thursday night suspended Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and five other party MLAs from the primary membership of the party temporarily with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities.

The five other MLAs are Jambey Tashi (Lumla), Passang Dorjee Sona (Mechuka), Chow Tewa Mein (Chowkham), Zingnu Namchom (Namsai) and Kamlung Mossang (Miao).

In an order, PPA president Bengia had stated that by virtue of the power vested in him by the Constitution of the party and the resolution adopted in the state executive committee meeting held on December 20, the MLAs are placed under suspension temporarily from the primary membership with immediate effect pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

Bengia said prima facie he was satisfied with the proofs of their indulgence in gross "anti-party" activities.

The order further stated that with the suspension, Khandu ceased to be the leader of the PPA Legislature Party.

He directed the party MLAs and PPA functionaries not to attend any meeting called by Khandu and said that any members failing to comply with the order would have to face disciplinary action of the party.

Bengia, in a letter to Assembly Speaker T Norbu Thongdok requested him to declare the suspended MLAs as unattached members of the House and arrange separate sitting for them in the House.

He further requested the Speaker to communicate the development to the Governor.

Khandu had become chief minister in July after exiting from the Congress along with 42 other MLAs to join the PPA in September. The PPA is a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led-North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

(With Agency inputs)