Tripura Assembly polls: Ram Madhav hits out at CM Manik Sarkar, says 'he runs a corrupt govt'

AGARTALA: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday hit out at Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar saying that he runs a corrupt government and his job should be taken away.

"You have to get rid of poverty and unemployment. Only one man should stay unemployed - Manik Sarkar, take away his job. He runs a corrupt govt. He runs a violent govt," he said.

Addressing a gathering in Agartala, Madhav said that the state is tolerating the misrule of the Marxist party since the last 25 years.

"You are tolerating the misrule of this marxist party since 25 years, I salute you for your tolerance," he added.

Taking a dig at the ruling Marxist party in Tripura, the BJP leader said, "It is time to do away with the govt which left you poor, devoid of development, a govt which couldn't protect the women of its state."

The northeastern state of Tripura is going to polls on February 18 while the counting of votes will be done on March 3.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has a strong foothold in Tripura and is in power for the past 25 years.

The incumbent Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is at the helm for the past 19 years. He held the term for the fourth time after the party swept away the 2013 assembly elections.

In the last polls in 2013, the CPI (M) managed to bag an overwhelming majority with 51 seats, while the rest was shared by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which did not win even a single seat in the last polls, has been working hard to overthrow the CPI (M) rule this time. Six Congress MLAs, who first joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), switched over to the BJP in August last year.

Apart from this, there are three major tribal parties in Tripura- the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) and National Conference of Tripura (NCT).