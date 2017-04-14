Tripura HC to hear cases during summer vacation

Agartala: The Tripura High Court will hear cases during the 11-day summer vacation beginning May 15 to clear the backlog of pending cases, an official said here on Friday.

"The High Court will hear old motor accident and criminal cases from May 15 to May 18, along with other urgent matter," a top high court official said.

He said that during the remaining period till May 25, the court Registry will function daily for three hours from 10.30 a.m.

Tripura High Court Chief Justice T Vaiphei has taken this special step in view of the public interest involved, the official said requesting anonymity.

"The Supreme Court has taken exemplary step to hear 5,300 cases during its summer vacations starting May 11. These cases are in addition to the proposal to get three Constitution Benches to hear matters of importance like triple `talaq`, WhatsApp user data protection and illegal immigration and Section 6A of the Citizenship Act," the official added.

He said that when the Tripura High Court was set up in March 2013, the number of pending cases was 6,619, which currently had gone down to 2,283.

Many steps were taken to reduce the number of pending cases, including holding of regular lok adalats.

The official said Chief Justice T Vaiphei had stressed the need for early disposal of cases relating to children, women and elderly people, besides cases concerning marriage and domestic issues.