What happened to Naga peace accord, Sitaram Yechury asks PM Narendra Modi
New Delhi: After violent protests in Nagaland against 33 per cent quota for women in urban local bodies, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Friday questioned the Modi government over the Nagaland peace accord.
"Nagaland is burning. Fair to ask what happened to the `Naga Accord` (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi signed with great fanfare on live TV," the Marxist leader tweeted.
Expressing concerns over the situation in some northeastern states, Yechury accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being focused on power grabbing.
"Besides Nagaland, Manipur troubled. Situation in Assam volatile. Security concerns in Arunachal Pradesh. And BJP focused solely on grabbing power."
Nagaland capital Kohima on Thursday witnessed violence as a mob went on the rampage, burning government properties and vandalizing official vehicles in protest against Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang`s refusal to meet their demand on local body polls.
The tribal bodies have been opposing the Naga People`s Front government`s decision to hold the elections with 33 per cent women reservation, saing it infringes on the special rights for Nagaland guaranteed by Article 371 (A) of the constitution.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 3rd T20
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Punjab polls: Dr Subhash Chandra asks people not to vote for AAP
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- WATCH: KL Rahul hits monstrous six before given out on no-ball