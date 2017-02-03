Why is Nagaland burning? All you need to know about violence in Kohima

Kohima: Violence continued in the Nagaland capital on Thursday with those opposed to the ongoing elections to urban local bodies (ULB) vandalising the State Election Commission and Deputy Commissioner's office and setting on fire the Kohima Municipal Council building.

The office of the Excise Department was also set ablaze by violent mobs demanding the resignation of Chief Minister TR Zeliang and his entire Cabinet.

Over a thousand tribesmen armed with spears and machetes took to the streets and set ablaze the old secretariat building which housed the offices of Kohima Municipal Council, Regional Transport Office and Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority and damaged government vehicles.

Here are the reasons for violence in Nagaland: