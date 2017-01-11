Why Manipur has to endure repeated blockades?

New Delhi: It has been more than 30 days since the blockade of the national highways leading to the beautiful valley of Manipur, called by the United Naga Council (UNC).

This has severely affected life in the State, with shortages and escalating costs of essential supplies such as fuel and food, even as demonetisation has exacerbated problems.

The possible reason for this seems to be opposing the creation of new districts by the state government.

According to the government, the decision for formation of seven new districts was taken for administrative convenience and to enable the state government take up development works effectively even in the remote and underdeveloped parts of the state.

Why is UNC against it?

While most of the residents are in favour, the UNC has protested, alleging that areas with a Naga population have been divided.

They further say that lack of consultation is a violation of commitments made by both the Centre and the State governments.