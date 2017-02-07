Will continue economic blockade in Manipur, says United Naga Council

Imphal: The United Naga Council, after tripartite talks in New Delhi failed to break the logjam, said on Tuesday it will continue with its indefinite economic blockade of Manipur to protest the creation of seven new districts which affects the local Naga residents.

The Nagas have enforced the blockade since November 1, 2016, over the alleged lack of consultations with the stakeholders in Manipur before the decision was taken to create seven new districts, including two where the Naga community has substantial presence. The state will go to polls on March 4 and 8 to elect a new assembly.

The Manipur government's representatives told a tripartite meeting in New Delhi on February 3 that the decision could not be rolled back due to the Model Code of Conduct in force in Manipur since January 4, UNC General Secretary S. Milan said.

The next meeting is scheduled for March 25.

"Land is inseparable to the Nagas' identity, traditions and culture, and thus we reject the creation of the seven districts. Article 371 (2) of the Constitution protects the right of the Nagas to their land," he said.

He said the Naga bodies had submitted a memoranda on their stand to the President as well as to the Governor.