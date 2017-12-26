हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
3-year-old who fell into open pit in Odisha, rescued after 8 hours

A three-year-old girl, who had fallen into an open pit, was on Tuesday rescued after eight long hours.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 11:26 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: ANI

BHUBANESWAR: A three-year-old girl, who had fallen into an open pit, was on Tuesday rescued after eight long hours.

The incident took place in Odisha's Angul.

Visuals acquired by ANI showed the open pit while the rescue operation was going on.

People were seen inside the pit, trying to take out the three-year-old.

Another visual posted by the news agency showed the little girl with her mother after she was rescued safely.

