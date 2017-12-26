3-year-old who fell into open pit in Odisha, rescued after 8 hours

BHUBANESWAR: A three-year-old girl, who had fallen into an open pit, was on Tuesday rescued after eight long hours.

The incident took place in Odisha's Angul.

Three year old girl who had fallen into an open pit in Odisha's Angul has been rescued after an 8 hour rescue operation pic.twitter.com/vRI5zP7Jod — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

Visuals acquired by ANI showed the open pit while the rescue operation was going on.

People were seen inside the pit, trying to take out the three-year-old.

Another visual posted by the news agency showed the little girl with her mother after she was rescued safely.