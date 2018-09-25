हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha

5 killed, 2 injured in Odisha road accident

Local people launched a rescue operation after the accident and pulled out the victims from the vehicle.

5 killed, 2 injured in Odisha road accident
Representational image

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Five members of a family were killed and two others seriously injured when a car carrying them plunged into a canal in Puri district of Odisha Tuesday, police said.

The victims were proceeding to Puri from Patrapur area in Ganjam district for immersing the ashes of a family member when the vehicle skidded off a road at Bhailipur area and slipped into the canal, the police said.

Two children and a woman were among those killed.

Local people launched a rescue operation after the accident and pulled out the victims from the vehicle.

The injured were initially rushed to a nearby hospital at Chandanpur and then shifted to a facility in Puri, the police said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of the five persons and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, an official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Tags:
OdishaRoad accidentroad accident in Odisha

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close