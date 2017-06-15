close
Amit Shah's visit to Odisha rescheduled

BJP Odisha unit president Basanta Panda said that Amit Shah's presence in Delhi was important during the nomination process for the presidential election.  

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 19:16

Bhubaneswar: BJP President Amit Shah's three-day visit to Odisha, scheduled to begin from June 22, will now be from July 4 in view of the presidential election process.

BJP Odisha unit president Basanta Panda said that Shah's presence in Delhi was important during the nomination process for the presidential election.

Therefore, it was decided to reschedule the tour programme of Shah, who is slated to visit Jajpur, Ganjam and Khurda districts to attend Mo Booth Sabuthu Majboot (My booth is the strongest) campaign.

The programme is planned to strengthen the organisational base of BJP at the grassroot level and reach out to maximum number of people.

The campaign programme has already been launched in the state last week by senior BJP leader and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.

