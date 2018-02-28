Bijepur byelection results 2018: Counting begins, results out soon

Bargarh: Counting for Bijepur Assembly bypoll began at 8 am on Wednesday. The byelections were held on Saturday, February 24. A clear trend of results will start emerging by 10, with the results being announced post noon.

Fourteen tables have been reportedly arranged for counting of votes with as many as 21 rounds of count likely to be conducted.

The constituency will witness a triangular contest between Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. A total of 13 candidates are in the fray.

The bypolls to Bijepur Assembly constituency were necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu.

As per reports, the EVM machines have been kept under the strict vigil at a college in Padampur. A company of CRPF has also been deployed in the area for the safeguard of the votes and prevention of any untoward incident.

While bypoll has turned out to be a matter of prestige for BJD which has been trying to claim the seat since last three terms, only to be defeated by Congress strongman Subal Sahu, this time it has roped in his wife Rita Sahu to grab the opportunity.

On the other hand, the BJP is upbeat after its victory in last year’s panchayat elections and hopes to make inroads into the BJD bastion.

Similarly, the Congress is also aiming to win the seat again with its candidate Pranay Sahu exuding confidence with his promises for the people.

Around 72 percent of the voters exercised their franchise in the bypoll to Bijepur assembly seat in Odisha's Bargarh district on Saturday.

The voting process was largely peaceful as a heavy deployment of security personnel was made across the constituency.