Bijepur bypoll Results 2018: Counting of votes on Wednesday; all eyes on BJD, BJP and Congress

Bargarh: All eyes are on Odisha's ruling party BJD, BJP and Congress as the counting of votes for the Bijepur Assembly bypoll will be held on Tuesday.

Bijepur by-election results 2018 will decide the fate of as many as 13 candidates who contested the election which was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu.

Athwe election commission has made all necessary arrangements for the polling, which is expected to begin from 8 am and the trend will be out by noon.

As per reports, the EVM machines have been kept under the strict vigil at a college in Padampur. A company of CRPF has also been deployed in the area for the safeguard of the votes and prevention of any untoward incident.

Bijepur bypoll has witnessed a triangular contest between BJD, BJP and Congress.

While bypoll has turned out to be a matter of prestige for BJD which has been trying to claim the seat since last three terms, only to be defeated by Congress strongman Subal Sahu, this time it has roped in his wife Rita Sahu to grab the opportunity.

On the other hand, the BJP is upbeat after its victory in last year’s panchayat elections and hopes to make inroads into the BJD bastion.

Similarly, the Congress is also aiming to win the seat again with its candidate Pranay Sahu exuding confidence with his promises for the people.

Around 72 percent of the voters exercised their franchise in the bypoll to Bijepur assembly seat in Odisha's Bargarh district on Saturday.

The voting process was largely peaceful as a heavy deployment of security personnel was made across the constituency.