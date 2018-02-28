हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BJD ahead of BJP in early trend in Bijepur Assembly seat

The ruling BJD is ahead of BJP in the by-election for Bijepur Assembly seat as per initial trends, poll officials said.

PTI| Updated: Feb 28, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
Comments |
BJD ahead of BJP in early trend in Bijepur Assembly seat
Representational image

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD is ahead of BJP in the by-election for Bijepur Assembly seat as per initial trends, poll officials said.

BJD nominee Rita Sahu is leading by a margin of 2906 votes over her nearest BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi after the first round of counting of votes, they said.

Congress nominee Pranay Sahu has so far got 315 votes.

The by-poll for Bijepur Assembly seat was held on February 24.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August 2017.

Tags:
Bijepur AssemblyBJDBJPAssembly Pollselections 2018
Next
Story

Odisha's Bijepur bypolls results 2018: Winning candidate

Trending