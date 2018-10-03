हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Odisha

BJP mahila morcha lodges complaint against three cops

BJP mahila morcha lodges complaint against three cops
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of the BJP's mahila morcha on Wednesday lodged a complaint, alleging that three police personnel misbehaved with women during a protest rally near Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence.

Demanding action against the police officers, the FIR demanded registration of cases under various sections of the IPC.

Around 10 BJP mahila morcha activists were arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to barge into the CM's residence here.

The women's wing had on Tuesday held a rally to seek clarification from Patnaik on the alleged derogatory remarks against women by state Agricultural Minister Pradeep Maharathy.

Maharathy, however, has rejected the allegations against him.

An official of Mahila Police Station, where the FIR was lodged, said police is examining the complaint.

Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha Naveen Patnaik

