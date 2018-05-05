BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Results 2018: Results to be declared on May 7, check bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

PURI: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) will announce the results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) or BSE Class 10 (Matric) examination on May 7, 2018. “The Board will announce the results of Class 10 examination around 9 am on Monday,” a BSE official said at a press conference on Friday.

According to a notification published by BSE Odisha, the BSE Odisha 10th Results will be released from the Cuttack Central Office at 09:00 am on May 7.

The Odisha state open school results will be also released simultaneously said the notification issued by BSE Odisha.

The School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra will declare the results from the board office.

Once the results are declared, the students may check the same by logging on to the board's official portals: bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in or results.nic.in.

Over 6 lakh students had appeared in the Class 10 Matriculation exams this year, which were held between February 23 to March 8.

Steps to check the result

1. Go to the websites: bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'Class 10th Result 2018' and enter name and registration number

3. Click submit and take a printout of the result for future reference

About the Board

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above.

It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack-753001, Odisha (India).