Odisha bus accident

Bus carrying over 30 passengers falls from the Mahanadi bridge in Cuttack, rescue work underway
Image Courtesy: ANI

CUTTACK: A bus carrying around 30 passengers fell from the Mahanadi bridge near Jagatpur in Odisha's Cuttack on Tuesday evening. According to reports, several passengers have beeen seriously injured in the accident.

According to ANI, rescue teams have reached the accident spot and carrying out rescue work.

Officials of the district administration and local police have also reached the mishap site to take stock of the situation.

Though the cause of the accident is not known as yet, it is being said that the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and it fell from the Mahanadi bridge.   

