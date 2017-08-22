Congress MLA Subal Sahu dies in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Congress MLA Subal Sahu from Bijepur constituency in Odisha died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 56.

The three-time Congress MLA was being treated for cancer.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders condoled Sahu`s death.

Sahu was elected to the Odisha Assembly from Bijepur constituency in Bargarh district consecutively in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

In the 2014 assembly polls, he defeated former Odisha Finance Minister Prasanna Acharya.

