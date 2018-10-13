हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Titli: Odisha expedites rescue and relief operations, deploys 14 NDRF teams

As many as 14 teams of the NDRF and 26 teams of ODRAF have been deployed across 16 districts of the state.

ANI photo

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday boosted the rescue and relief operation in the areas affected due to heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Titli. Nearly 1,27,262 people were sheltered in 963 relief centres.

As many as 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 26 teams of Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed across 16 districts of the state.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Puri, Kandhamal and Kendrapara districts have been affected by floods while Ganjam has been categorised as the 'worst-affected'. The calamities have, till now, claimed three lives - all in Ganjam district.

Two helicopters were requisitioned from the Indian Navy mainly for rescue and air dropping of relief materials in Ganjam district as its villages are cut off due to the submergence of roads with rain and flood waters.

Train services were affected by the cyclone and floods and at least 16 trains were cancelled and several others rescheduled by East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday due to submergence of railway tracks, an ECoR official said.

Director of Bhubaneswar meteorological centre, H R Biswas, earlier in the day, said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue to pound parts of the state, including Balasore, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal districts, till Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

