close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Daily wager's son clears JEE (Advanced) in Odisha

Bikash Das, who belongs to a family that comes below the poverty line, has secured 582 rank in the SC category, and is now eligible for a seat in the IIT.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 15:03

Kendrapara: A daily wager's son from a village in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district has cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), clinching 582 rank in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Bikash Das, who belongs to a family that comes below the poverty line, has secured 582 rank in the SC category, and is now eligible for a seat in the IIT.

His father, Bijoy Das, said, "Bikash never studied in an English medium school. He received his education at the primary and high school in the village and was good in academics."

"I am a farm labourer. I toil in the field to earn my livelihood. Despite severe fiscal constraints, I prioritised my son's education. From his primary school days, he showed brilliance in studies in Manapur upper primary school. I saved money for his studies. I am really happy now," Das said.

"My father is my inspiration, guide and philosopher. He sweated it out to financially support me in my studies. He never made me feel the pangs of poverty. Whatever I have achieved today is only because of him," Bikash said.

"Parental support with hard work has paved the way for my success. I never believed in shortcuts to achieve success," he said.

TAGS

IIT JEEJEE advancedOdishaJoint Entrance Examination (Advanced)

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Russian cargo craft &#039;Progress 67&#039; successfully docks with International Space Station!
Space

Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' successfully do...

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video