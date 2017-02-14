East Coast Railway to run summer special trains
Bhubaneswar: In a bid to clear additional rush of passengers during summer season, the Railways has decided to run summer special trains to different destinations of the country from and through East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction by creating extra berths.
The trains include Sambalpur-Yesvantpur-Sambalpur SUVIDHA Express, Puri-Rourkela-Puri Tatkal weekly Special via Bhadrak, Puri-Santragachi-Puri Weekly Tatkal Special, Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi weekly Special.
The other trains are: Bhanjapur-Puri-Bhanjapur weekly Special, Tata-Visakhapatnam-Tata weekly Special Fare Express via Kendujhargarh, Kacheguda-Tata-Kacheguda Special, Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah Suvidha/Special Fare Express, Secunderabad-Guwahati-Secunderabad Special including Villupuram, Secunderabad & Tirupati bound Trains from Visakhapatnam, an ECoR release said today.
This apart, a number of special trains have been planned to ply between different destinations of the country through East Coast Railway jurisdiction during this Summer and will also create more berths from ECoR.
Important regular trains have been planned to be augmented with additional coaches during the period by creating additional berths.
