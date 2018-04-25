English lecturer behind Odisha parcel bomb that killed groom, injured bride: Police

Police in Odisha say they are close to cracking the parcel wedding parcel bomb case, in which a newly-married man and his aunt were killed and the bride sustained severe injuries. They have named an English lecturer as the mastermind in the case, and said he may have masterminded the attack after he lost his principal's post to the groom's mother.

Odisha DGP RP Sharma said the investigation zeroed in on the English lecturer, and identified him as Punjilal Meher, media reports said. He was a lecturer at a private college in Bolangir district of Odisha.

Police said Meher, with the help of a few others, sent the parcel bomb to the home of the newlyweds from Raipur. The couple had married on February 18, and had a reception three days later. The explosion happened on February 23, when the newlyweds seem to have been opening gifts.

The blast killed 26-year-old Soumya Shekar Sahu and his 85-year-old aunt. The new bride, 22-year-old Reema sustained severe injuries that kept her in hospital for a month.

Police said Sahu's mother had taken charge as the principal of Bolangir's Jyoti Vikas College in May 2017, a post previously held by Meher. Police said they found he had repeatedly tried to harass her, instigating vulgar slogans to be painted on the walls in her name.

He had also reportedly attended the reception and the funeral, according to the police, to avoid suspicion.

The case had been transferred to the CID last month. Six people have been detained so far, and the cops say they will arrest Meher soon.

However, Meher's wife has said her husband would not have committed the murder and alleged the he is being framed.