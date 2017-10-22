Floods swamp 200 villages in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Floods triggered by continuous rainfall swamped more than 200 villages in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

Gopabandhu Nagar, Khunta, Udala and Badsahi have been worst affected areas due to the deluge in the district.

The rains have also caused burgeoning of the major rivers, including Budhabalanga, Deo Nadi and Gangahar, which were flowing above the danger mark.

The floods have also submerged large swathes of agricultural land, destroying crops.Villagers rue that the administration was not doing enough to help those affected by the floods.

A local villager said, "I ran from pillar to post seeking help, but to no avail. Till now, there has been no help from the district administration.

"The depression in the Bay of Bengal is the main cause of the downpour, which has been wreaking havoc from last three days.