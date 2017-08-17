Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to further receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in one or two places in southern region of the state and heavy rainfall in northern parts of Odisha, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, sources in IMD said that rain was experienced in many places in Odisha with heavy to very heavy in nature in one or two places in northern interior parts of the state and heavy rainfall in one or two places in southern part.

The chief amounts of rainfall recorded in centimetres are Burla in Sambalpur (18cm), Kirmira in Jharsuguda district (12cm), Binika in Sonepur district (11 cm), Hirakud in Sambalpur district and Bargaon in Sundergarh district (10 cm each).

A report from Rayagada district said that vehicular communication between Gunupur and Srikakulam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has been disrupted after a bridge near Jagannathpur in the district was washed away by strong water current following heavy rains in upper catchment areas.