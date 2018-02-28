Bijepur by-election results 2018: BJD candidate Ritu Sahu surges ahead

Bargarh: Counting for Odisha's Bijepur Assembly seat has started. BJD has surged ahead in the first round of counting. Nearly 21 rounds of counting are likely to be conducted.

The constituency will witness a triangular contest between Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. A total of 13 candidates are in the fray.

The bypolls to Bijepur Assembly constituency were necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu.

Here are the Live Updates from the ground for Bijepur Assembly constituency: