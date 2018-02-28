Bijepur by-election results 2018: BJD candidate Ritu Sahu surges ahead

28 February 2018, 08:59 AM
A total of 21 rounds of counting will be held. Trends should be judged after 18 rounds: Political experts to Zee
28 February 2018, 08:53 AM
Bijepur bypolls Early election trends
BJD: 5681
BJP: 2697
Congress:
Others:
28 February 2018, 08:46 AM
BJD candidate Rita Sahu leading by 2,986 votes. BJP's Ashok Panigrahi trails behind after completion of first round counting
28 February 2018, 08:39 AM
BJD leading by over 3,000 votes in Bijepur
28 February 2018, 08:19 AM
Among those contesting is Rita Sahu, wife of Congressman Subal Sahu who's death necessitated the bypoll. Rita Sahu is fighting on BJD ticket. The party has been been trying to claim the seat since last three terms.
28 February 2018, 08:19 AM
The bypolls to Bijepur Assembly constituency were necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu.
28 February 2018, 08:10 AM
The Odisha government has deployed heavy security around the counting centres
28 February 2018, 07:58 AM
Counting of votes begin for Odisha's Bijepur Assembly bypolls