Bijepur by-election results 2018: BJD candidate Ritu Sahu surges ahead

A total of 13 candidates are in the fray. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 09:02
File photo

Bargarh: Counting for Odisha's Bijepur Assembly seat has started. BJD has surged ahead in the first round of counting. Nearly 21 rounds of counting are likely to be conducted.

Bijepur Bypolls Results 2018 Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee News

The constituency will witness a triangular contest between Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. A total of 13 candidates are in the fray. 

The bypolls to Bijepur Assembly constituency were necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu.

Here are the Live Updates from the ground for Bijepur Assembly constituency: 

28 February 2018, 08:59 AM

A total of 21 rounds of counting will be held. Trends should be judged after 18 rounds: Political experts to Zee

28 February 2018, 08:53 AM

Bijepur bypolls Early election trends

BJD: 5681

BJP: 2697

Congress: 

Others:

28 February 2018, 08:46 AM

BJD candidate Rita Sahu leading by 2,986 votes. BJP's Ashok Panigrahi trails behind after completion of first round counting

28 February 2018, 08:39 AM

BJD leading by over 3,000 votes in Bijepur

28 February 2018, 08:19 AM

Among those contesting is Rita Sahu, wife of Congressman Subal Sahu who's death necessitated the bypoll. Rita Sahu is fighting on BJD ticket. The party has been been trying to claim the seat since last three terms. 

28 February 2018, 08:19 AM

28 February 2018, 08:10 AM

The Odisha government has deployed heavy security around the counting centres

 

28 February 2018, 07:58 AM

Counting of votes begin for Odisha's Bijepur Assembly bypolls

