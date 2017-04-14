Low pressure over Bay of Bengal, rain likely in coastal Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rain and thundershower coupled with gusty surface wind are likely at some places in coastal Odisha and adjoining areas by Saturday due to a well marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

A low pressure area was formed yesterday over southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood and it has become well marked low pressure area over the same region today, the MeT office here said today.

The system is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 36 hours and intensify further in the subsequent next 24 hours, it said.

The system is likely to move north-northeastwards during next 72 hours.

Under its impact, rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over districts of coastal Odisha and adjoining interior districts of Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi.

Gusty surface wind from southwesterly direction with 45 kmph speed and gusting up to 50 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Odisha Coast, the MeT office said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.